"India Has Done The Most For Tibetan People": Tibet's President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay

The President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) - the Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, pledged the unwavering support of the Tibetans to India and affirmed that his countrymen around the world stood in solidarity with India and will continue to do so in the future. Speaking to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy live on Wednesday, Lobsang Sangay reiterated that Tibetans living in exile around the world will stand with India in its fight against China & its expansionist policies and said that the Chinese cannot get way by threatening the Tibetans any longer.

The President of the CTA strongly reiterated that India has been the most helpful for the Tibetan community and that its people will always support the country they were born and brought up in (India).

'We are with India always'

Tibetans across the globe have been protesting against China following the latter's violent face-off with India which led to 20 Indian soldiers being martyred. CTA President Lobsang Sangay termed these protests as the natural reaction of the Tibetan people as they remain indebted to India for its generosity and its support. Further, he also pointed out that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's call to impose visa restrictions on those Chinese officials involved in the human rights violation of the Tibetans was the right decision.

"Anyone in Tibet, Chinese officials, who can think that they can get away with violating the human rights of the Tibetan people and can act with impunity are wrong now. US govt is taking action on all those Chinese officials and hopefully, their family members will also be under restrictions if they want to visit the US", Lobsang Sangay said.

Further, Lobsang Sangay pointed that the US' outlook towards China and the expectations for democracy to exist had changed over the years and that they realized that China was never going to tread the path of democracy. The CTA President said that there has been a bipartisan consensus on China, particularly on Tibet and that the issue of human rights violation of the Tibetan people was raised in the recent European Union-China summit & in the UN and requested a delegation to visit China & Tibet to investigate the violations with the Tibetan people.

"China says Tibet is their core issue. India should say the same thing. The historical and cultural relationship with Tibet came from India. Tibet is the core issue. Whenever we speak about Tibet and China, it says Indo-China border. It should start being addressed as the Indo-Tibet border. Once you say that, you raise the validity or the legitimacy of the Chinese occupation in Tibet. Tibet is the core issue also for India and to have a permanent solution, the Tibet issue should be dealt with. That is why Dalai Llama has suggested that Tibet be declared a peace zone", he added.

Terming the Chinese as backstabbers, Lobsang Sangay said that China violated all the provisions of the 17-point agreement and the genuine autonomy. Calling Tibet the palm, the CTA President pointed out that post the occupation, the Chinese would go after the five fingers namely -- Ladakh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Further, Lobsang Sangay said that China had been executing its expansionist policies for over 60 years.

"Many of us were born and brought up in India. We have always rooted for India. Our heart goes out to India. The generous and kind people in India have hosted us. So, it is very natural to see Tibetan people across the globe standing in solidarity with India", the CTA President said, referring to the Tibetan people protesting against China around the world in the aftermath of the face-off between India and China.

