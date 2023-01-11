Over 20 Killed & 27 Injured In Explosion Near Taliban's Foreign Ministry In Afghanistan

Over 20 people were killed and 27 others sustained injuries after a massive explosion occurred near the building of the Taliban's Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, as per local sources. The sound of gunfire shots was also heard in the area, Sputnik reported.

As some of the injured have been transferred to the emergency hospital located in the center of Kabul city, several citizens have gathered at the hospital to search for the injured and the victims of the event. According to the authorities, the casualties in the blast may increase.

Earlier, Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul security department, in a tweet confirmed that the explosion near the foreign ministry. He added that the security forces have arrived at the scene.

According to Sputnik, the ambulances have also started arriving at the location where the sounds of gunshots were heard. The concerned authorities are investigating the incident.

Earlier this month, a blast took place outside the military airport in Kabul, leaving several people dead and wounded.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited