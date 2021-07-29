Imran Khan's 'civilians' Ruse Falls Flat As Taliban Vows To Shelter Pakistani Terrorists

On Thursday, Republic TV accessed a letter issued by the office of Taliban head Mullah Hibatullah which exposes the nefarious nexus between the terror group and Pakistan. It orders the fighters to not only give shelter to Pakistani terrorists but also treat them well. As per sources in the Afghanistan government, thousands of fighters from Pakistan are joining ranks with the Taliban on a daily basis.

Commenting on this, Colonel VN Thapar (retd.) remarked, "Pakistan has been the originator of this problem. Pakistan is the agent provocateur. For Pakistan not to protect them will be news. But for Pakistan to protect them is no news."

Exposing Pakistan's real intentions on Wednesday, its PM Imran Khan told PBS NewsHour in an exclusive interview that the Taliban are "normal civilians". When asked about his country's military, financial and intelligence support to the Taliban, he dismissed this allegation as "very unfair". He highlighted that thousands of Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in the aftermath of the US war against terror in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan stated, "Now, there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And the Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. And if there are some civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down? How can you call them sanctuaries?"

Here is the letter:

As the US military mission in Afghanistan comes to an end on August 31, concerns have grown over the Taliban push back against the elected government in the country. While the US-led coalition forces had ousted the terrorist organization from power in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack, it has been gradually regaining territory over the last few years. Many Afghan officials have regularly accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven to the Taliban top brass. For instance, Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh claimed that the Taliban is guided by Pakistan's special forces from Peshawar and Quetta.

Though the Taliban had committed to cut ties with foreign terror outfits threatening the security of the US and its allies as per the agreement signed on February 29, 2020, it is believed that Pakistan-based outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are active in Afghanistan. Speaking on the floor of Pakistan's National Assembly recently, PTM parliamentarian Mohsin Dawar stressed that his nation exports Taliban terrorists to Afghanistan. Moreover, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has admitted that the kin of many Taliban terrorists lives in his country.