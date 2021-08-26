In Afghanistan, Taliban Blocks Annual India Pilgrimage Of 140 Afghan Sikhs

In a big development, the Taliban have turned back Afghan Hindus and Sikhs who were scheduled to arrive in India for their annual pilgrimage tour. According to reports, 140 Afghan Sikhs were scheduled to visit the national capital to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. However, they were later turned back by the security personnel of the terrorist group that currently runs Afghanistan.

140 Afghan Sikhs turned back by Taliban

According to the Indian World Forum, the Afghan Sikhs were blocked by the Taliban at the Kabul Airport after they apparently waited for over 15 hours in their convoys. The group was scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday evening. Moreover, reports further stated that the Sikhs were supposed to board the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster that has already landed in India. Authorities had stated that all efforts were made to bring them to India, however, it could not happen as the Taliban commanders obstructed them at the Kabul International Airport.

World India Forum's appeal to Taliban

Meanwhile, the World India Forum has appealed to the Taliban to facilitate the movement of the 140 Afghan Sikhs and anyone else who wants to travel for the religious ceremony. Speaking to Republic TV, Punit Singh, who was coordinating the return of the Afghan Sikhs, stated that the Afghan Sikhs had planned an event on August 29 in Delhi. Condemning the unfortunate incident, Singh said that the Sikhs who were stopped should be treated with dignity. In addition, he also said that the pilgrims' movement should be facilitated at the highest level.

IAF flight with 24 Indians and11 Nepalese from Kabul on its way to Delhi

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 24 Indians and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. The information was shared by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. As a part of its evacuation mission 'Operation Devi Shakti', India has already evacuated over 800 people from Afghanistan as the situation worsens in the war-torn country.