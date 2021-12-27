Last Updated:

In Pics: Cash Strapped Afghanistan Battles Its Worst Economic Crisis Under Taliban

Afghanistan is currently witnessing its worst economic crisis. The UN has predicted that 97% of Afghans will soon slip below the poverty line. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Taliban
1/10
Associated Press

A man picks up aluminum and plastic scrap in a garbage heap in Kabul. The UN has predicted that 97% of Afghans will soon slip below the poverty line. 

Taliban
2/10
Associated Press

An Afghan woman is wrapped  in a blanket near her camp in the Directorate of Disaster in Herat. Roughly 2000 people left Ghor province due to a drought that exacerbated their draught situation.

Taliban
3/10
Associated Press

Two brothers carrying canisters with a wheelbarrow react on their way to collect water from a stagnant pool in Herat city. 

Taliban
4/10
Associated Press

Brothers fill canisters with water from a pool of stagnant water about 3 kilometers (2 miles) far from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat. 

Taliban
5/10
Associated Press

An Afghan woman exits a convenience shop in Kabul, Afghanistan. Residents are facing a cash crunch as the banking system has collapsed. 

Taliban
6/10
Associated Press

An Afghan teen carries bread in Herat, Afghanistan. Hundreds of children have been suffering from malnutrition. The condition of newborns is worse. 

Taliban
7/10
Associated Press

Women queue to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program in Kabul. The country, already dependent on foreign aid has hit the worst mark after Taliban takeover. 

Taliban
8/10
Associated Press

Afghan men sit inside a bus at a bus station in Herat for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Hundreds of thousands desperate residents have been trying to cross the border. 

Taliban
9/10
Associated Press

A child looks out of a window of his home in a neighborhood where many internally displaced people have been living for years. The picture was shot in Kabul. 

Taliban
10/10
Associated Press

A man distributes bread to Afghan women outside a bakery in Kabul, Afghanistan. The country is battered with its worse economic crisis with people facing dire food shortage. 

Tags: Afghanistan, Taliban, Afghan crisis
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels compete to win title of most beautiful in UAE

IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels compete to win title of most beautiful in UAE
Istanbul to Moscow, pictures show cities lighting up for Christmas celebrations

Istanbul to Moscow, pictures show cities lighting up for Christmas celebrations