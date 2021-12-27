In Pics: Cash Strapped Afghanistan Battles Its Worst Economic Crisis Under Taliban

Quick links:
A man picks up aluminum and plastic scrap in a garbage heap in Kabul. The UN has predicted that 97% of Afghans will soon slip below the poverty line.
An Afghan woman is wrapped in a blanket near her camp in the Directorate of Disaster in Herat. Roughly 2000 people left Ghor province due to a drought that exacerbated their draught situation.
Two brothers carrying canisters with a wheelbarrow react on their way to collect water from a stagnant pool in Herat city.
Brothers fill canisters with water from a pool of stagnant water about 3 kilometers (2 miles) far from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat.
An Afghan woman exits a convenience shop in Kabul, Afghanistan. Residents are facing a cash crunch as the banking system has collapsed.
An Afghan teen carries bread in Herat, Afghanistan. Hundreds of children have been suffering from malnutrition. The condition of newborns is worse.
Women queue to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program in Kabul. The country, already dependent on foreign aid has hit the worst mark after Taliban takeover.
Afghan men sit inside a bus at a bus station in Herat for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Hundreds of thousands desperate residents have been trying to cross the border.
A child looks out of a window of his home in a neighborhood where many internally displaced people have been living for years. The picture was shot in Kabul.