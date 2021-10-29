In Pics: Iraq Holds Babylon International Festival For First Time Since US Invasion

Quick links:
On October 28, Iraq kicked off Babylon International Festival for the first time since the US invasion of the country in 2003. The five-day-long festival will witness participation from many artists.
The opening ceremony began at Babylon International Theatre and would encompass cultural performances including music, arts, cinema and other events.
As per the Iraqi Culture Ministry, representatives from 54 countries including Russia, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Syria and Kuwait are expected to participate in the fest.
The festival will also see Lebanese pop artist Nawal El Zoghbi perform. Other names include Rahma Riyad, Hatem Al Iraqi, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Ahlam, Shams Al Kuwaiti, Ahmed Shaybah amongst others.
The history of Babylon stretches back roughly 4,000 years. The now Iraqi city once served as the capital of the ancient Greek state of Macedonia.