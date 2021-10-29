Last Updated:

In Pics: Iraq Holds Babylon International Festival For First Time Since US Invasion

On October 28, Iraq kicked off 15th version of Babylon International Festival for the first time since the US invasion of the country in 2003

Riya Baibhawi
Babylon International Festival
1/6
AbdullahKoder/twitter

On October 28, Iraq kicked off Babylon International Festival for the first time since the US invasion of the country in 2003. The five-day-long festival will witness participation from many artists. 

Babylon International Festival
2/6
AbdullahKoder/twitter

The opening ceremony began at Babylon International Theatre and would encompass cultural performances including music, arts, cinema and other events. 

Babylon International Festival
3/6
AbdullahKoder/twitter

As per the Iraqi Culture Ministry, representatives from 54 countries including Russia, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Syria and Kuwait are expected to participate in the fest. 

Babylon International Festival
4/6
Shams_Bashir1/twitter

The festival will also see Lebanese pop artist Nawal El Zoghbi perform. Other names include Rahma Riyad, Hatem Al Iraqi, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Ahlam, Shams Al Kuwaiti, Ahmed Shaybah amongst others.

Babylon International Festival
5/6
Zain Telecommunications

The history of Babylon stretches back roughly 4,000 years. The now Iraqi city once served as the capital of the ancient Greek state of Macedonia.

Babylon International Festival
6/6
Zain Telecommunications

It was in 2019 that Babylon was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site. Notably, Baghdad had been campaigning for years to get recognition.  

Tags: Iraq, Babylon, Baghdad
