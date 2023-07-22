IN PICS: Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe Visits India; Signals Growing Economic, Energy Ties

Quick links:
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe made a two-day visit to India. He held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on July 21.
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe was received by V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs.
During the bilateral talks, the two leaders signed agreements on technology, renewable energy and improved connectivity.
The two regional counterparts also agreed to boost economic cooperation, including enhancing people-to-people connectivity by land, air and strengthening cooperation in trade, education, tourism.
India offered the financial and humanitarian aid worth over $4 billion last year to its neighbour as it struggled with the economic and financial turmoil.
PM Modi and President Wickremesinghe spoke about the trade potential in infrastructure and energy between two nations.
They agreed to create an industrial hub at Trincomalee, a seaside city in the northeast of Sri Lanka, and exploring the possibility of building a petroleum pipeline from southern India to Sri Lanka.
The two countries signed five MoUs, including network-to-network agreements for UPI acceptance in Sri Lanka.
“My visit to India provided opportunity to review bilateral ties, leverage strength of geographical links, reinforced trust and confidence for prosperity in modern world," Prez Wickremesinghe said.
PM Modi said that the two nations adopted a vision to boost economic cooperation, strengthen maritime, air and energy connectivity between their citizens.
“The past one year has been full of challenges for the people of Sri Lanka. Being a close friend, as always, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka,” PM Modi said in his remarks.
Talks focussed on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors and strengthening connectivity in all its dimensions between two countries, MEA said in a tweet.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Murmu emphasised that India has always stood with Sri Lanka during its hour of need, and would continue to do so in future as well.