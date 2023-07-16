India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant To Commence At Ulaanbaatar, Mongol

Indian Army personnel will participate in the 15th edition of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant at Magnolia. The exercise is named “Nomadic Elephant 23”. The exercise will take place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from July 17–31, 2023. It is a yearly training exercise with Mongolia that alternates between India and Mongolia.

The exercise aims for interoperability between both armies in conducting counter-terrorist operations in the mountainous terrain under the UN mandate. The last edition of this exercise was conducted at the special forces training school, Bakloh. It was conducted in October 2019 and is the 14th edition of the joint military exercise between both countries.

This exercise will involve members of the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment and soldiers from the Mongolian military unit 084. The Indian army contingent reached Ulaanbaatar on 16th July 2023. They arrived in IAF’s C17 Globemaster aircraft.

The main aim of this exercise is to build positive military relations, exchange best practices, and develop interoperability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies. This exercise's primary focus will be on UN-mandated counterterrorism operations in hilly terrain. The scope of the exercise includes Platoon Level Field Training Exercise (FTX). The exercise would include a variety of exercises meant to improve the skills and capacities of the Indian and Mongolian military.

The exercises consist of reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics, and rock climbing. Soldiers from both countries will learn from each other's operational experience and skills to operate better in the current global security scenario faced by both nations. India and Magnolia have shared a common commitment to regional security and operation between India and Mongolia which will further bolster bilateral relations between both countries. Om Birla, the speaker of the Lok Sabha, is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation on a three-day trip to Mongolia.