US Carriers Join Japan & Australia Navies For Show Of Strength In South China Sea

In an unprecedented warning to Beijing and a show of naval might, the United States conducted a joined naval military exercise with Japan and Australia in the South China Sea. The US Navy and its vessels have been camping in the maritime region for a couple of days, rejecting China’s claims over the international waters.

The military activity concurs with a warning from the US Defence Force that America will step up its challenges to Beijing's territorial claims in the region. The trilateral military exercise in the Philippine Sea by the navies is seen as a chance to emphasize all the nations in their commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific regions.

During the military training, they also conducted integrated maritime operations in an all-domain warfighting environment that would help in their response to any situation. Earlier on Monday, USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan along with their accompanying vessels and aircraft conducted exercises in the South China Sea.

Through the years, China has claimed large sections of the international waters and has even assembled arms at several territories over disputed islands in the region. In recent years, there has been a spike in incursions led by China into the 200-mile exclusive economic zone surrounding the Natunas group of islands. The maritime exercise conducted jointly by the USA, Japan and Australia is sure to anger China.

India dismisses China's territorial claim

This comes just days after India said that the South China Sea is a "part of global commons" and it firmly stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight in these international waterways, an assertion that comes days after the US rejected most of China's maritime claims in the region.

"Our position on this issue has been clear and consistent. The South China Sea is a part of global commons and India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava saidsaid.

"We firmly stand for the freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in these international waterways, in accordance with international law, notably UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," he added.

