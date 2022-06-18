Kabul Gurdwara Attack: Guru Granth Sahib Shifted To Safe Location From Karte Parwan

In the wake of the ISIS attack against Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday, the Sikh holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib has now been safely evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Republic TV accessed visuals of the holy scriptures being taken to a safe location after the terrorist attack.

According to visuals accessed by Republic, S Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul could be seen carrying the religious text retrieved from the attacked Gurdwara. The video footage accessed depicts devotees joining Singh as the Sikh holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib was taken on his head to a safe location while chanting prayers.

The local Sikhs walked down the roads, risking themselves to retrieve the religious text and carried it back to safety in a small group while following the necessary rituals of moving the religious text. Speaking to Republic TV, a source stated that local Sikhs risked themselves in midst of the fire in order to retrieve the sacred text. The locals took the religious text to the residence of Gurnam Singh to place and worship it there, as per its sanctity and principles.

All ISIS Terrorists who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul killed

Meanwhile, all ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been neutralised, an official informed. The attack took place on Saturday morning and a security guard of Gurdwara was also killed. He has been identified as Ahmad. Earlier, it was reported that 15 people were trapped inside the Gurdwara but later, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that five people have been evacuated.

India condemns Kabul Gurdwara attack

Following the deadly attack at the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital city, the Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the attacks, expressing "deep concerns" over the reports.

"In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," an official statement of the MEA read.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also responded to the incident and said that the MEA is closely monitoring the situation. "The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community", he tweeted.

Image: TWITTER/@mssirsa