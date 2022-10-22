Kuwait Rejects Chinese Company Tender In Bid To Save Itself From Debt Trap: Report

Kuwait appeared to have grasped the concept of the Chinese Guanxi trap, which is equivalent to bribery and corruption in China. The most recent action of the Kuwaiti government of excluding Beijing Enterprises Water Group (BEWG), which is financed by China, from Al-Mutla's wastewater purification facility demonstrated that the nation is making up for its previous errors. As per Financial Post, guanxi, which is commonly associated with bribery and corruption in China, is a system of mutually beneficial connections that acts as a lubricant for the wheels of the economic transaction.

Recently, Kuwait's Ministry of Public Works rejected the BEWG's bid to build a wastewater treatment facility at the sewage station in Al-Mutla. According to the Kuwaiti Public Works Administration, BEWG's offer was rejected because it had previously been involved in official bribery to acquire the Umm Al Hayman project.

Furthermore, Crown Prince Sheikh Al-Ahmed of Kuwait has ordered the authorities to find individuals responsible for mismanagement and wrongdoing in the wake of this revelation, Financial Post reported.

In addition to this, according to the Financial Post, which cited a ministry of Public Works' report, Chinese corporations are engaging in fraud to get an edge while bidding on contracts in Kuwait.

60 to 85% of Chinese companies reportedly pay bribes to gain projects under BRI

Notably, participants in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects that are supported by China are yet another example of Beijing's deceptive intentions. There are several cases of bribery, with 60 to 85% of Chinese companies reportedly paying bribes to gain projects under BRI. Chinese companies are notorious for buying and selling influence.

Financial Post further noted that in addition to payments made to lower-level bureaucrats, there have been many noteworthy incidents involving prominent government figures accepting improper benefits from Chinese businesses.

According to Financial Post, which cited a 2019 Transparency International study based on 100 enterprises in 15 emerging markets, Chinese firms are the least transparent. BRI projects are rife with bad business practices, including delays in project completion. For fraud and dishonesty, including inflating expenses to pay bribes, several Chinese companies have been blacklisted from the World Bank and multilateral development banks.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is not a good example to use. The Chinese government has also employed the Guanxi trap in Malaysia and Kenya to obtain an advantage in the contracts.

It is pertinent to mention that these case studies support the widespread perception that China takes advantage of other nations to advance its BRI initiatives. Naturally, the interested party must go through certain governmental processes in the target nation in order to undertake infrastructure projects there. According to Financial Post, China engages in dishonest behavior and uses shady methods to carry out projects abroad in order to get around these regulations.

(Image: AP)