Mehul Choksi Tried To Enter Cuba? Republic Accesses Visuals Of Man Behind 'escape Plan'

In a fresh revelation on Monday, sources told Republic TV that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi made a failed bid to escape from Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba. This is in complete contrast to the claim of Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal that he was abducted and tortured by some persons and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23. It is believed that the PNB scam accused landed up in Dominica as he failed in his plan which entailed the use of the sea route.

Moreover, Republic TV exclusively accessed the visuals of a middle-aged man who is perceived as the mind behind this escape plan. However, sources added that the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. A day earlier, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne revealed that Mehul Choksi's lawyers had written to the police commissioner about the names of the people who allegedly kidnapped the fugitive. Moreover, he stated that the police have already started a probe into his possible abduction.

Visual of the mastermind behind Mehul Choksi's escape plan:

Mehul Choksi's Dominica entry and legal woes

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019,

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica. This controversy also created ripples in both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica with the respective opposition leaders Harold Lovell and Lennox Linton accusing their governments of denying fair process to Mehul Choksi.

Ahead of the hearing in the Dominica High Court on the habeas corpus plea filed by the fugitive's lawyers, an 8-member Indian team comprising two members each from the CBI, ED, MEA besides two CRPF commandos landed in the country. Meanwhile, Mehul Choksi's wife Preeti Choksi shared her suspicions about the "mystery woman" who had allegedly invited the diamantaire to her apartment from where other persons were present who kidnapped him. After initial hearings, Dominica HC judge Bernie Stephenson directed that he should be produced before a Magistrate.

However, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rouseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail and adjourned the matter to June 14. Most importantly, she agreed with the prosecution's argument that he is a flight risk considering the severity of the matter. This order was challenged in the Dominican High Court which has agreed to hear the plea on June 8 itself. On the other hand, the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July implying that Choksi will remain in police custody.