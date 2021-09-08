Most-wanted Terrorists In Taliban Cabinet: Breakdown Of Afghanistan's New Government

The Taliban, on September 7, announced the formation of the 'Government of Islamic Emirate'. While Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund is inducted as Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister and Head of State, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been named as the Deputy Prime Minister. As gazes are affixed to the newly-inducted cabinet of ministers, the world is concerned about the affiliation and track records of most of the leaders named by the hardline Islamic group.

For the world, Haqqanis and other close aides to dangerous terror groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS getting Afghan government berths is bad news.

Terrorists appointed as Afghanistan leaders

The Taliban announced a government comprising extremists and even terrorists, as designated by the United Nations and the international community. In fact, more than one newly-appointed Taliban ministers are 'specially designated global terrorists' with close ties to al-Qaeda, and is now being named to one of the seniormost designations in the hierarchy of Afghanistan's state machinery. It is pertinent to note that minutes after the Taliban announced their cabinet, the piece of information hit the bulletin which stated that FBI-designated global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as the Interior Minister of Afghanistan. A senior leader of the Haqqani Network is included in the FBI’s most-wanted list with a USD 5 million bounty on his head.

Additionally, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaghoub Mojahed is the acting Minister of Defence and Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani is appointed as the acting Minister of Interior. Notably, Mullah Abdul Haq Akhand has been named as the Deputy Minister of Interior in the fight against drugs.

Taliban terrorists now ministers in Afghanistan

Here's a rundown of what is known of the upcoming leadership in the war-torn state of Afghanistan:

Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund- acting Prime Minister, the Head of State

Mullah Hassan Akhund is regarded as the 'most wanted' terrorist on the United Nations sanction list. He was responsible to direct the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001. He was the chief of the Taliban's power concentrated and decision-making organ 'Rehbari Shura' or Leadership Council has been named as the new acting head of state. The aforementioned Council has served much like a governing body running all the group's affairs subject to the approval of the supreme leader. Hasan belongs to Kandahar, the place of origin for the Taliban and is one of the founders of the hardline Islamic group and their armed movement.

Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani as Acting Minister of Interior

The son of a commander from the anti-Soviet jihad and a CIA asset, Jalaluddin Haqqani, Sirajuddin doubles as both the deputy leader of the movement and also heads the Haqqani Network. He was named in the truck bomb explosion in Kabul in 2017 which killed around 150 civilians. Wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with 2008 attacks on a hotel in Kabul. Sirajuddin was designated a terrorist by the United States in 2008.

Deputy Prime Minister- Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

The co-founder of the Taliban's armed movement, Baradar, became the lynchpin of insurgency after the US invasion in 2001. After the Taliban was defeated in 2001, Baradar was amongst the insurgents who approached interim leader Hamid Karzai. He had outlined in a letter a potential deal that would make militants recognise the new administration.

Arrested in Pakistan in 2010, he was under custody until the US pressurised authorities to set him free in 2018. Later, he relocated to Qatar. He was then appointed head of the Taliban's political office and oversaw the signing of the withdrawal agreement with the US.

Abdul Ghani Baradar was raised in Kandahar province which is the birthplace of the Taliban movement. Baradar's life was altered by the Soviet invasion of the country in the late 1970s, converting him into an insurgent, later a terrorist. He allegedly fought side-by-side with the one-eyed cleric Mullah Omar. The duo is known to have founded the Taliban movement in the 1990s.

Khalil Haqqani- Refugee Minister

Regarded as the most wanted terrorist on the UN sanctions list and he was designated as a global terrorist by the US in 2011. Khalil Haqqani has been given a sensitive portfolio to manage refugees in the war-ravaged state. The Haqqani network is known to embrace its affiliation with Al-Qaeda based in Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well.

Khairallah Khairkhwah- Information & Broadcast Minister

The newly-inducted IB Minister of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime has been named as a party to a massive armed clash with Afghan forces in Dehdadi District in Balkh province. He was also a part of the killing of Hazara civilians while capturing Mazar in 1998. Khairallah was known after he spent 12 years in Guantanamo Bay detainment camp in Cuba until 2014.