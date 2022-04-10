Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainians Capture Russian BTR-82A, Use It To Attack Putin's Forces

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 46, fierce resistance from Ukraine’s defenders has captured Russian BTR-82A. As per latest updates, Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, the UK's Defence Ministry informed.

As of March 22, Ukraine has captured at least 117 Russian tanks. The Ukrainian army has more tanks now than when they began the war as they have been striking back at the enemy forces using the captured Russian tanks. Ukraine has lost at least 74 tanks either captured or destroyed by the Russian forces.

According to the latest Defence Intelligence update from UK's Defence Ministry, "Russia’s departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants including the presence of mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields, and mining of civilian infrastructure."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/U5qWONizow



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/z6k7bDdkq2 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2022

It is further learned that Russian forces also continue to target civilians by attacking attack infrastructure including a nitrate acid tank at Rubizhne.

It is to be noted that about 300 wounded Russian soldiers were evacuated from Ukraine's Volnovakha as the war intensified. This came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told that Russia had suffered a "significant" loss of its military troops in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. It was a surprise meeting held in Kyiv. As Zelenskyy praised the UK's sanctions and further called for increased pressure, Johnson stated that the UK and its partners would increase economic pressure on Russia.

Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.



We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign. pic.twitter.com/KNY0Nm6NQ3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

Earlier on Friday, April 8, the UK’s Defense Ministry informed that Russian troops deployed in the north of Ukraine have withdrawn and at least some of them will be transferred to the eastern Donbass region.

Meanwhile, in a tragic event, at least 50 people were killed and more than 80 injured in a rocket attack on a crowded train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

Since the war started on February 24, several Ukrainian towns and cities have been destroyed beyond recognition; over 10 million people have been displaced, and hundreds of civilians have been killed. According to the UN refugee agency, an estimated 3.2 million Ukrainian people have left for neighbouring countries since Putin's forces began military operations in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)