Russia's Lavrov Says Iran Nuclear Deal Is Nearing Completion Amid Iran Counterpart's Visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a visit to Russia to discuss Iran nuclear deal among other things on Tuesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the opening of the meeting in Moscow assured him that the Iran nuclear deal was nearing completion. As per Sputnik, Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that the two countries are preparing new documents aimed to legitimize a new level of cooperation. Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that their trade turnover is gradually expanding at a record pace, despite well-known factors aimed at putting pressure on the two countries.

Lavrov also stated that they will talk about how they can better coordinate their work on the Syrian settlement inside the Astana format, as well as other the Middle East and North African crisis spots, which demands their entire focus. Lavrov also thanked Tehran for taking an "objective stance" on Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. He went on to say that he would also like to express his gratitude for their private discussion and the objective assessment of the situation in Ukraine. The Russian foreign minister stated that international cooperation has always played an important role in Moscow-Tehran relations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said his talks with Lavrov would focus on implementing the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during Raisi's January visit to Moscow, as well as the situation in Ukraine and the new regional and international situation, according to Sputnik. He said that Iran cannot remain unconcerned by the developments in Ukraine, and Tehran condemns unilateral sanctions imposed by any country.

Russia made additional demands earlier this month

Abdollahian's visit to Russia comes as Russia made additional demands earlier this month stating that its trade with Iran remains certain despite severe sanctions imposed by various countries. France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have warned that talks on a nearly-completed resurrected nuclear deal could fall apart due to Russia's requests for guarantees on its trade with Iran in the face of significant sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. On March 14, Iran's senior security official, Ali Shamkhani stated that Tehran will stay in the discussions until a "solid agreement" is reached that satisfies all their legal and logical criteria.