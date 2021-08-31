In its first invasion attempt after the US pullout, the Taliban locked horns with the resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Monday night. According to the Northern Alliance, the Taliban attack was thwarted and at least 9-10 terrorists were killed by the Ahmad Massoud-led forces. Two members of the resistance forces were also injured. The development comes after a ceasefire was observed between the two sides who attempted to hold several rounds of negotiations to bring 'peace' in the valley. The agreement between the Northern Alliance and the Taliban, however, has failed to reach fruition.

Northern Alliance pushes back Taliban

According to the Northern Alliance, the Taliban had planned to attack Panjshir from different areas but the NRF forced the terror group to retreat. Taliban has reportedly surrounded the valley, amassing fighters and heavy artillery.

Confirming the attack, the Northern Alliance said, "The Taliban had attempted to attack Panjshir which was thwarted. They lost 7-8 people. Unfortunately, a couple of resistance personnel were also wounded. That is the latest news."

Republic TV's Saqib, who is on the ground in Panjshir revealed that the Taliban has cut down the province’s electricity and internet connection in a bid to curb the Northern Alliance’s increasing resistance. Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh has vowed to defend the Panjshir province and has ruled out the option of a surrender. Previously, the terrorist group had cut off the valley's access to food and supply routes.

Earlier this week, talking to Republic TV, Northern Alliance Commanders Hamid Saifi and General Mohammad Akmal Amir had stated that if the Taliban chose the military path then the resistance forces would fight for peace and answer them through their military capabilities. In order to bolster its fight against the Taliban, the resistance forces are recruiting young fighters from Kapisa, Parwan, and other provinces who are being trained by commanders of the Afghan Army in the Saricha area of Panjshir.