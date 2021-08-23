Taliban Uses Heavy Artillery 122-mm Howitzer, Humvees In Panjshir Amid Growing Resistance

The Taliban, which is facing a tough fight against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, has strengthened its military prowess with armored vehicles and heavy artillery joining its fleet. In the latest visuals assessed on Monday, the insurgents were seen testing heavy military ranged weapons and missiles in the Panjshir province, where the Northern Alliance is based.

A video from the war-torn region shows the Taliban operating 122-mm howitzer D-30, which is a robust piece focusing on features of a towed field gun that is suitable for all conditions. The D-30 has been widely exported and used in wars around the world, notably in the Middle East. The D-30 has a maximum range of 15.4 kilometers, or over 21 km using RAP ammunition.

Besides testing the howitzer, the Taliban were seen driving new armored cars, heavy Humvees, and armored vehicles into Panjshir. The addition of military equipment and weapons attains significance as the Taliban attempts to counter the resistance movement emerging aggressively across Afghanistan under Ahmad Massoud.

Taliban vs Northern Alliance

In a bid to resist the barbaric Taliban that has forcefully seized power the country, many have taken up arms and are heading to Panjshir, where the Northern Alliance is currently based. Earlier, the army of Ahmad Massoud recaptured three districts in Northern Afghanistan - Deh Saleh, Bano, and Pul-Hesar districts while around 60 Taliban fighters were killed or injured in the fighting. Taliban on Monday had also claimed they recaptured 3 districts in Northern Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in an ambush in the Fuj area, anti-Taliban forces killed 50 Taliban terrorists and additionally captured 20 on Monday. The Taliban's district governor of Beno district was also killed in this encounter.

Afghanistan has been facing the worst after its government collapsed and the Taliban took over the country after their President fled. Since then, people have been desperately trying to leave the country fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and have committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.