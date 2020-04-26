WATCH: Russian Paratroopers Descend From Altitude Of 10 Kms In Unique Jump At Arctic Base

In a show of awe and military strength, over a dozen Russian paratroopers descended from an altitude of 10 kilometers in a unique jump from an Il-76 aircraft in the polar Arctic region, the world's first such exercise. According to local media reports, the jump took place over Aleksandra Land, the westernmost island on the archipelago of Franz Josef Land. Here, at 80 degrees north, Russia’s Arctic forces have built its northernmost military complex.

The exercise was done to test new equipment developed for extreme Arctic conditions — like oxygen masks, navigation, parachute systems, and white camouflage uniforms. The soldiers’ gear was dropped with larger parachutes from the same aircraft.