After Greece & Other EU Allies, Luxembourg Expels Russian Diplomat Over Bucha Genocide

Following an example of its NATO and European allies, Luxembourg has ordered the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the country. The move comes after the accusations of brutal war crimes committed in Ukraine's Bucha city. The news was shared by Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on Wednesday, reported Luxembourg Times.

Asselborn said, "Luxembourg has decided today to declare a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Luxembourg persona non grata, whose activities are contrary to the security interests of Luxembourg." The Russian envoy who is currently one of three in the country has been ordered to leave Luxembourg within 15 days, he informed. "The Luxembourg government is showing solidarity with the vast majority of EU states, which have also already taken such steps."

Luxembourg has nurtured deep diplomatic and economic relations with Russia before it launched a special military operation in its neighbouring country, Ukraine on February 24. Additionally, several other countries like Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark, France and other Western countries have earlier in the day announced similar directives. Several other governments have probed investigation into the war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose strict sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in the day, Greek foreign ministry stated that authorities have asked 12 members of the Russian Federation diplomatic and consular missions to leave. The decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador by the general secretary of the Greek foreign ministry. A foreign ministry official stated that the Russian officials were not following international laws.

Bucha genocide

On Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, released the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."