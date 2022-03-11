Nearly two weeks after Ukraine filed an application seeking membership in the European Union, the bloc's leaders have given a green light for the country's "euro-integration." Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda informed on Friday that after five hours of heated discussions, EU leaders have said yes to granting membership to war-torn Ukraine.

"A historic night at Versailles. After five hours of heated discussions, EU leaders said yes to Ukrainian eurointegration. The process started. Now it is up to us and Ukrainians to accomplish it fast," tweeted Nausėda, adding that the "heroic nation deserves to know that they are welcome in EU."

The European Union is a group of 27 countries that functions as one economic unit in the world economy. The EU membership attains huge significance, as it would allow member states to send their troops to Ukraine for common security.

Moreover, a specific EU treaty clause states if a member falls victim to armed aggression, other EU countries have an obligation to aid and assist it by all the means in their power.

A historic night at Versailles. After five hours of heated discussions EU leaders said yes to Ukrainian eurointegration. The process started. Now it is up to us and Ukrainians to accomplish it fast. Heroic Ukrainian nation deserves to know that they are welcome in EU. — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 11, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed the application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union on February 28, just days after Russia declared a full-blown war against its neighbour. Following Russia's invasion, several EU countries sought to give Ukraine a pathway to membership, and Slovakia proposed a special procedure for the war-ridden country's accession to the EU.

The support for Ukraine's candidature was unanimous as 637 members voted 'yes' as opposed to 13 who voted 'no' and 26 who abstained from voting.

European Union's unrelenting support to Ukraine amid war with Russia

The EU has shown remarkable cohesion since the war started last month. It quickly adopted massive sanctions targeting Putin himself, Russia's financial system, and its high-maintenance oligarchs. It also took the unprecedented step of collectively supplying weapons to a country under attack.

The EU agreed to spend 450 million euros ($500 million) on buying weapons for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany said it would raise defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product — and broke with a long tradition of refusing to export weapons to conflict zones when it agreed to send anti-tank and air defense missiles to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agency)