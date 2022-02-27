Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko on Sunday held a news briefing and said that Russian forces are using snippers in the capital city. On his decision to impose a curfew, the major said, "Currently, nobody is allowed to leave from home. Front one point we care about the lives of people. From other point is that it will be easy to handle it if nobody is on the streets"

On the decision of giving weapons to civilians to defend the country, he said, "Many people are ready to fight for the country. They ask me for weapons. Many of the people have military backgrounds that are why we have built civilian defence. Every man and woman who are proud of their country can take weapons and defend it."

A curfew was imposed on Saturday, warning that all those who will venture out will be considered members of "sabotage groups of the enemy."

Ukrainians have volunteered en masse to help defend the capital city Kyiv and other cities, taking weapons distributed by authorities and preparing bottle bombs to fight Russian forces. Ukraine's government is also releasing prisoners with military backgrounds who want to defend the country, according to reports. However, it is not clear whether the move will be applied to prisoners convicted of all levels of crimes.

Ukraine moves ICJ, argues 'Russia manipulated notion of genocide to justify aggression'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday informed that Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the International Court of Justice. He requested an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity and expects trials to begin next week.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has agreed that its delegation will meet the Russian delegation for peace talks without any preconditions at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

Image: AP