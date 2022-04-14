Mariupol: Mayor Claims Russia Dropped 'chemical' Agents, Victims Suffer 'facial Flushing'

Besieged Mariupol's mayor Vadym Boichenko has claimed that Russian planes dropped a chemical agent in an area on the outskirts of the city which is believed to be 90% destroyed by aerial strikes. While speaking at an online press conference on Wednesday, Mariupol's mayor said that the attack with chemical weapons took place on April 11, Monday.

Referring to the locals impacted by Russian strikes, Boichenko said, “They sensed a sweet taste in their mouths in the towns and villages around Mariupol…They started fleeing because they sensed danger.”

Additionally, Mariupol City Council also said on its Telegram channel that the victims of the “poisonous attack” were in satisfactory condition. In a video posted by the city council, a Ukrainian soldier was among one of the alleged victims of the attack, who also said that the strike took place in a sparsely populated area. According to the Euro News report, the council stated that an elderly woman was among the worst-affected victims.

Symptoms of the attack included "facial flushing, high blood pressure, dryness and heartburn in the oropharynx, mucous membranes of the eyes," the council added.

Zelenskyy on the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons

Earlier, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy had said that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine and even urged the Western nations to impose strong sanctions on Moscow to deter talks on such weapons. After reports of strikes in Mariupol emerged, in a video address, Zelenskyy had said, “We treat this with the utmost seriousness”.

He said, "I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster."

Meanwhile, even Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby had said that the US was aware of the reports on chemical weapons attacks. Kirby said, “We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely…These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

