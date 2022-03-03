Missile Strike In Chernihiv Captured On Camera As Russia Targets Apartment Buildings

The Russian military intensified its offensive in Ukraine's Chernihiv city on the eighth day of the invasion and is targeting apartment buildings, according to Ukrainian media reports. Chernihiv Regional State Administration on Thursday said that Russian forces have launched a missile strike on a multi-storeyed residential area in the city centre.

"Many apartment buildings were damaged, windows were broken, walls, roofs, balconies were damaged, walls and ceilings were destroyed in some places," the administration said, adding that there are no military facilities nearby.

The administration further noted that rescue operations are underway and informations regarding victims and those injured are being clarified. The missile strike has been caught on camera in which a residential building is seen to be targeted by Russia. Russian forces also shelled an oil depot in Chernihiv's "Kombinat Aystra," causing a massive fire in a 5,000 cu m diesel fuel tank.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military had destroyed the Russian column of military vehicles in the Chernihiv city. Ukraine's foreign ministry, meanwhile, claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 9,000 Russian troops and destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries including 900 armoured vehicles, 90 artillery pieces, 31 choppers, 30 aircraft, 217 tanks and 374 vehicles.

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia holds second session of peace talks

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold the second session of peace talks since the Russian invasion eight days ago. In a video address on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on citizens to keep up their resistance but did not comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities.

The UN Human rights office noted that at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the commencement of attacks on February 24. Ukraine has claimed that over 2,000 civilians have died amidst the invasion, though it was impossible to verify the claim as of yet.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency said that around one million people have fled the war-hit country. Additionally, UN General Assembly has condemned the attack and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.