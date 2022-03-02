As India decided to carry humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine, visuals of the Indian Air Force (IAF) plane at Hindon carrying the same was seen. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) prepared to send 100 tents and 2,500 blankets to the Indian Air Force's Hindon airbase. From there, it will be sent via a flight to Romania, the neighbouring country of Ukraine.

IAF flight carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid amid Russia-Ukraine war:

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid to take off from Hindon airbase shortly#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/gNNnghETQr — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Additional flights are also scheduled to take off from Delhi to Poland later in the day, which will carry some tents and blankets for Ukrainians suffering due to war.

India decides to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine including medicines

The Indian government on Monday extended aid to Ukraine and had announced to assist Kyiv with humanitarian aid, including medicines. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced that India will be offering humanitarian aid to Kyiv, which is braving a fierce battle since last week.

Meanwhile, India is also carrying out the evacuation process of the Indians stranded in the conflict zone.

Operation Ganga developments

An official statement from the IAF mentioned that three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary and Romania today to bring back Indians from Ukraine. The IAF joined Op Ganga today morning when it dispatched a heavy lift C-17 transport aircraft to Romania to bring back stranded Indian citizens.

"One C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under Operation Ganga," added IAF officials.

In an update to the Operation Ganga developments, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Wednesday, informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.

With Ukraine's airspace closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia are being used to evacuate Indians from the war-hit country. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar informed that over 1377 Indians have been evacuated from the war-hit Ukraine.