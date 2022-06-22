Putin Vows To Strengthen Armed Forces As Russia To Commission SARMAT Missiles by Year-end

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, bolstered the morale of the Russian forces by calling them "unsung heroes" of the "special military operation" and said they have been doing a good job in "de-nazifying" Donbas. Addressing the military college graduates, the Russian head underscored that the forces have shown "unprecedented courage" and "professionalism" during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Today’s officers and soldiers have been protecting Donbas from neo-Nazis, fighting for peace and security for our people, for Russia’s right to sovereign development," Putin said during his meeting with graduates of higher military schools as per the statement.

He pledged that the Russian armed forces would be even stronger by the end of this year, stating that "we are proud that, during the special military operation, our fighters act bravely, professionally, like real heroes."

"We will continue to develop and strengthen our Armed Forces, considering potential threats and risks, and improve their combat power based on the lessons from today’s military conflicts. The priority areas include equipping troops with new weapon systems that will determine the combat effectiveness of the Army and Navy in the years and decades to come," the Russian President said.

According to the Kremlin leader, the country has been undergoing several projects to provide more power to the forces. He, however, acknowledged that the administration found some restrictions in the armed forces but affirmed all of them would be tackled and overcome in a phased manner. "The state is undergoing another set of trials. Yes, there are restrictions, and they are indeed being overcome in various ways, but they are being tackled and will be overcome," he added. The President affirmed that this was not the first time when the Russians were set a "hard goal" and added it will definitely prevail whatever hardship comes in the way. "Russia has always gone through some sort of trials and tribulations in order to achieve a goal. we must go through certain hardships. But, as you know, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step," he added.

Russia to commission SARMAT missiles by the end of this year

Putin further informed that the Russian defence officials are developing the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in order to strengthen the armed forces. According to Putin, the lethal long-range weapon would be commissioned by the end of this year. "We have carried out a successful trial of the Sarmat heavy ICBM. We expect the first such system to be commissioned before the end of this year," he stated.

"Plans call for using robotics, the most advanced means of control and reconnaissance, and drones much more widely, as well as actively developing weapon systems based on new physical principles. I am talking about laser, electromagnetic and other weapons. And, of course, intensive combat training of military units and groups will continue, as well as practising interaction with our allies," he concluded.

Image: AP