Russia Attacks Ukrainian Artillery Positions Near Donetsk To Eliminate Resisting Troops

As the Russian troops continue to concentrate in the Southern and Eastern parts of Ukraine following the second phase of Moscow’s ‘military operations,’ the macabre destruction in the strategically pertinent cities continues. Amid the incessant shelling on Kherson and Kharkiv, the visuals of the attack of the Russian troops on Horlivka surfaced on Wednesday, April 06. Horlivka is a small city, a few kilometres away from Donetsk.

The Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian artillery positions that have accumulated outside Donbas. The attack was aimed at Kyiv's troops stationed in Donetsk and Luhansk to lend support to battling forces. Visuals of the attack indicate that the Russian troops had launched missiles through the Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MLRS). The MLRS grad attack was aimed at demolishing the support for Kyiv’s army to defeat them in the ongoing battle in the region.

Ukrainian troops attacked near Donetsk

Even as the Donetsk region (Ukraine’s rebel city) remains predominantly under Russian occupation, Moscow’s troops are aiming at obliterating the Ukrainian forces to capture full control of the region. Aided by the Ukrainian rebels, the Kremlin’s troops have been expediting aggression in the region.



Russia’s redrawn strategy to accumulate its forces in the eastern and southern cities is being understood as an attempt by Moscow to annex the Donbas region and seize major port cities neighbouring Crimea. It is pertinent to mention here that the two cities under Donbas- Donetsk and Luhansk were recognised as ‘independent nations’- DPR (Donestk People’s Republic) & LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) just days ahead of the incursion at the behest of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Russia fires onyx missiles

Earlier in the day, Russia launched precision-guided cruise Onyx missiles in a sign of aggravated assault on Ukraine. Footage accessed by Republic TV indicated that Russian Bastion Missile crews carried out the launch of Onyx missiles from two facilities in Ukraine from the Black Sea Coast, according to Russian Defence Ministry.

Notably, the Onyx missiles are capable of flying along predetermined trajectories and bypassing air defence zones. These supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles are generally launched from coastal installations, naval ships, or fixed-wing aircraft. The P-800 Onyx is also known as Yakhont.

Moscow’s aggravated attacks come against the backdrop of ongoing peace talks and negotiations for a ceasefire. While Putin’s forces have been withdrawn from Kyiv and northern cities after they failed to invade the capital in the face of equivalent retaliation by Zelenskyy’s army, the threat of larger destruction still looms.