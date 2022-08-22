Russia Claims Ukraine Killed Putin Aide's Daughter Darya Dugina; 'bomb Remotely Detonated'

In a massive allegation, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukraine's special services are responsible for the assassination of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina. The FSB has claimed that the "perpetrator is Natalya Pavlovna Vovk", a Ukrainian citizen who arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23, Sputnik reported.

According to the FSB, Natalya Pavlovna Vovk used a Mini Cooper to enter Russia with the number plate of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic. Vovk rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived to find details regarding her lifestyle, and used Kazakhstan plates in Moscow and Ukrainian plates when leaving Russia, it claimed.

Russia further stated that the alleged perpetrator and her 12-year-old daughter participated in the Tradition literary and music festival which Darya Dugina attended as the honoured guest. Vovk and her daughter left Russia and went to Estonia after "carrying out the controlled explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which Dugina was driving," the FSB said. The Russian Federal Security Service informed that the information has been shared with the investigative committee.

Ukraine denies involvement in Dugina's assassination

Earlier on August 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a Telegram post stated that if Ukraine's link is confirmed in Darya Dugina's assassination, then there would be a need to talk about Ukraine's "policy of state terrorism".

"If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed - and this version was voiced by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, and it must be verified by the competent authorities - then we should talk about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kyiv regime," Zakharova said.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the assassination of Darya Dugina. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukraine's hand in the death and stressed, "we are not a criminal state, unlike Russia," AP reported.

Notably, Dugina died on Saturday, August 20, in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The investigators have pointed out that the vehicle which was carrying Dugina belonged to her father, Alexander Dugin, the 'mastermind' of the Ukraine war.

