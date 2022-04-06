As Moscow continues to step up its offensive against Ukraine having withdrawn forces in the north, however, it is understood that the aggression has expedited in the eastern Donbass region. On Wednesday, Russia launched precision-guided cruise Onyx missiles in a sign of aggravated assault on Ukraine in what Russia has called "phase two" of its military operations. Footage accessed by Republic TV showed that Russian Bastion Missile crews carried out the launch of Onyx missiles from two facilities in Ukraine from the Black Sea Coast, according to Russian Defence Ministry.

Notably, the Onyx missiles are capable of flying along predetermined trajectories and bypassing air defence zones. These supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles are generally launched from coastal installations, naval ships, or fixed-wing aircraft. The P-800 Onyx is also known as Yakhont.

Russia fires precision-cruise missiles

On April 1, Russia retaliated against Ukraine's accusation of shelling an oil depot at Belgorod with the advanced coastal missile system Onyx. The missiles destroyed the headquarters of the group of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​​​the village of Shakhterskoye. Up to 40 personnel, 5 armoured vehicles, and vehicles for various purposes were destroyed, as per the statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry.

The latest video released by Russian Defence Ministry also comes days after Russia fired advanced missile systems Bastion from the coastal military infrastructure of Ukraine. Previously, Russia also fired hypersonic missiles against Ukraine "at least for one instance," US intelligence had confirmed. The Kinzhal hypersonic missile was fired from a "relatively close range" on a large weapons depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine on March 19, which had destroyed military radio and reconnaissance centres near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Russian defence ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, had claimed.

For a recap, the all-out Russia-Ukraine war was unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Previously, Moscow also violated international law and the Minsk Accord by unilaterally identifying two of Ukraine's Donbass regions as "independent." Since the outbreak of the Russian onslaught, the UN refugee agency estimated that around 10.7 million have been displaced internally and externally in Ukraine amid the raging attacks. As of Sunday, the data acquired from border agencies indicated that exactly 42,15,047 people from Ukraine migrated to the neighbouring European countries since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Ukraine. The speed and scale of the exodus emanating from Ukraine have crossed any mass movement since the Second World War, the agency added.

(Image: AP)