Russia-Ukraine War: Aftermath Of Russian Missile Strikes In Kharkiv City Caught On Camera

As the Russian aggression in its neighbouring country, Ukraine continues to escalate amid widespread devastation and crisis, a video has emerged from the second largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv showing the aftermath of the Russian missile strikes. According to visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a funnel from which a projectile was launched in Kharkiv. It also shows the massive destruction that took place after the funnel came under Russian bombing.

The video also shows several Ukrainian people clearing up the place after the attack. Kharkiv has been a strategic location for Russia ever since they launched a special military operation in Ukraine. The city has also witnessed continuous airstrikes and bombardment from the Russian forces. Numerous residential areas are also being targeted by the Russian troops.

158 children killed in Ukraine since Russia's aggression began on Feb 24

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, almost 158 children have been killed in the war-torn Ukraine and more than 258 have been wounded as of April 3. According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office revealed this on Telegram on Sunday, based on information provided by juvenile prosecutors.

The official figures say 75 youngsters were impacted in the Kyiv region, while 73 were affected in the Donetsk region. There were 56 casualties in the Kharkiv area, 47 in the Chernihiv region, 32 in the Mykolaiv region, and 31 in the Luhansk region, among others.

Kremlin hopes Zelenskyy will agree to negotiations terms

On Tuesday, the Kremlin asserted that Russia is hoping that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would agree to the terms of the negotiations that will open the door to terminate the military operation, RT News reported. The Kremlin also stated that the departure of the Russian military from the outskirts of Kyiv is a goodwill gesture intended to facilitate negotiations and pave way for serious decisions to be made.

On the other hand, President Zelenskyy has pledged to continue peace negotiations with Russia despite atrocities committed in several Ukrainian cities, including Bucha. Several countries including India, China, Canada and others have condemned the genocide in Bucha and a number of other countries such as Germany, Denmark, France, Slovenia and others have expelled Russian diplomats.

Image: AP/Republic World