Russia-Ukraine War: Ex-Ukrainian PM Says 'Russia's War Against Democracy, Putin Fears It'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not a war against the country, but against democracy. He also called President Vladamir Putin a crazy strong man.

When Arnab asked Honcharuk if he is afraid of being in Putin's list of persons who must be arrested or killed, the ex-PM said, "You are right. There is a list, but I'm not afraid. All Ukrainians are on Putin's list. It is absolutely necessary to show Putin that NATO and the civilised world will protect Ukraine militarily if he continues his actions."

Honcharuk said that thousands of Russian soldiers who have invaded Ukraine have been already killed. "More than 100 tanks are destroyed. More than 500 military machines are already destroyed by Ukrainian forces. We are not afraid, we are pushing them back," he said.

He added, "It is essential to show Putin that it is not right to use military power in the 21st century to attack a country. Putin fears democracy. Ukraine is an example for Russian people that it is possible to build a country on democratic principles."

'Not war against Ukraine, it is against democracy'

He said that Russia's war is not against Ukraine but against democracy. "It is important to understand that Russia uses a broad number of aggressive tools to undermine democracies."

Ex-Ukrainian PM Oleksiy Honcharuk on NATO

Ex-Ukrainian PM Oleksiy Honcharuk said that when Russia invaded Ukraine's Donbas and Luhansk regions eight years ago, NATO's response was very weak. "It was so weak that Putin understood that for him it is possible to do everything he wants. If now the West will repeat the same mistakes, it will have more wars by Putin."

Furthermore, the ex-Ukrainian PM said, "Putin will stop. Ukrainian forces already stopped Putin. They can destroy objects of critical infrastructure. Putin is a crazy strongman and we should realise that he can go as far as we let him go."

When asked if Ukraine can stop the idea of joining NATO, he said, "Ukraine is a sovereign country. It is our decision to choose tools to defend ourselves. NATO is only a tool to live peacefully. It is not the ultimate goal. We want to live peacefully."

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Image: AP