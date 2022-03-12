Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims It Captured Russian Tanks In Sumy Amid Moscow's Offensive

Ukraine has claimed that Russian military equipment was captured in Ukraine's northern region, Sumy, where there was massive Russian aggression witnessed. Since Friday, March 11, Russian troops were making their way to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv and several reports have claimed that they are a little over 20 km away from the city.

Earlier, there have been several videos of numerous bombing and missile attacks in Ukraine captured by eyewitnesses and released on the internet. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian armed forces have released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks and Russia sharing video showing the Kremlin's troops emerging victorious in numerous battles.

The Croatian administration on Friday claimed that a drone from the Ukraine war zone had crashed in the outskirts of the country. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the said drone can be seen crashed in Croatia, which is located in Central and Southeast Europe. Reportedly, over 40 parked cars were damaged, however, no casualties were reported after the loud blast.

Ukraine's neighbouring countries have also come into the foray of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict ever since there was a serious escalation on the ground by the Russian troops. The countries have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have imposed various sanctions.

'This is a patriotic war': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, March 12 sent a message of unity amid Russia's continued aggression. He said, "This is a patriotic war, a people's war and a war for our independence." He asked citizens to 'give everything' necessary for the country's defence.

"For our defenders. This is a patriotic war. This is a people's war. This is a war for our independence. We have already entered history, but we cannot reduce the energy of our resistance. They start new columns and look for new fighters, reservists, conscripts, mercenaries. They are trying to take us with the number of fighters and equipment," the Ukrainian president said.

Ukraine claims another Russian general killed

On Saturday, a Ukrainian official says that another Russian general had been killed in the fighting. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said, Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Kolesnikov was killed in action during the fighting over Mariupol. He would be the third Russian general to die in the war, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kolesnikov’s death wasn’t confirmed by the Russian military, which has kept a tight lid on information about its losses. Previously, unofficial Russian sources confirmed the death of one Russian general.