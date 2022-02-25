Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Distributes 18,000 Assault Rifles To Reservists Amid Invasion

As Russia has launched an offensive against Ukraine, the eastern European country has distributed around 18,000 assault rifles with ammunition to reservists in the capital city Kyiv, according to reports. More people are also likely to join the military as Moscow makes deeper inroads.

Ukraine's defence ministry has also urged citizens to report the movement of Russian military equipment and to make Molotov cocktails, also called molly or bottle bombs, to 'neutralise the occupier'. Ukraine has already ordered a general military mobilisation.

Notably, this development comes as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on citizens to take up arms and join the fight. According to the country's armed forces, people with ID can join the military and will be given weapons to fight Russian troops.

Russia presses for invasion in outskirts of Kyiv

Moscow has pressed its invasion to the outskirts of the capital city Kyiv following airstrikes in cities and Ukrainian military bases and sending in forces and tanks from three sites. Multiple explosions were reported in the capital city amid Zelenskyy's plead for international help to fight Russia that could topple the elected government, cause massive casualties and impact the global economy.

Russia's invasion amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Earlier in the day, air raids sirens were sounded in Kyiv, forcing people to move to makeshift basement shelters and bunkers. Russia's offensive began on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by sending troops in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

The Putin administration said that it is not targeting cities, but the Republic Media Network team on the ground saw the destruction in civilian areas and Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also informed that a multistorey residential apartment was hit in which civilians lost their lives.