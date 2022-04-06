Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Shelling Hits Children's Hospital In Mykolaiv, Wreaks Havoc

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues to escalate widespread devastation and crisis, the chief of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitalii Kim has shared a photo and video of a Russian shell striking the children's hospital.

According to a visual accessed by Republic, a bombardment was observed striking the children's hospital yard, where ambulances were parked. Black smokes were seen to be coming out from one of the ambulances which was completely destroyed by the shelling. Further, Kim posted a photo of a playground following the attack, which featured a toy robot, Ukrinform reported.

In addition to this, as per Ukraine Pravda, the Russian troops on April 4 afternoon had launched cluster munitions at Mykolaiv. Cluster bombardment killed ten individuals, including one child, while injured 61 others.

Since the beginning of the Russia Ukraine war on February 24, almost 158 children have been killed in the war-torn nation and more than 258 have been wounded as of April 3. According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office revealed this on Telegram on Sunday, based on information provided by juvenile prosecutors.

As per the office's official figures, 75 youngsters were impacted in the Kyiv region, while 73 were affected in the Donetsk region. There were 56 casualties in the Kharkiv area, 47 in the Chernihiv region, 32 in the Mykolaiv region, and 31 in the Luhansk region, among others.

Moreover, according to Ukrinform, data on minors killed or wounded in Mariupol, as well as several Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk neighbourhoods, are being gathered.

158 children killed and more than 258 injured in #Ukraine due to #Russian armed aggression as of April 3. pic.twitter.com/uSMivV7LXR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022

The actual estimates of killings in Ukraine are projected to be "considerably higher": OHCHR

Furthermore, as per the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), roughly 1,325 persons have been slain in Ukraine as of April 1.

Around 2,000 individuals have been injured in Russia's attack on the Eastern European nation since the war began. The actual estimates, according to OHCHR, are projected to be "considerably higher", CNBC reported. Officials have also struggled to determine the total number of injuries and deaths in areas where heavy combat has occurred, or where Russian forces have taken control.

Meanwhile, in the war-torn nation, Russian bombings and shelling have destroyed 869 educational facilities. 83 businesses, in particular, were completely destroyed. On the war front, Ukraine's defence ministry said that the assault on Ukraine killed around 17,800 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of military vehicles.

(Image: AP)