Russia-Ukraine War: Video Shows Kyiv And Moscow's Troops Indulging In Tank Battle; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies with each passing day, a video has emerged that shows a battle between the Russian troops and Ukrainian forces on the ground.

In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, troops of the two neighbouring countries can be seen indulging in a tank battle, with firing coming from all directions. The fight has resulted in a huge fire and heavy chemical-induced fog in the area. The location of the battle is yet to be tracked.

The second half of the video also shows several places in the same region that have caught fire amid intensifying attacks. The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated for 42 days with no peace agreement despite several rounds of talks. The Russian troops are carrying out their military operations not just in the northern, southern, and eastern parts but also in the western region. Several videos have emerged that show Russian and Ukrainian forces indulging in street fights and launching airstrikes and bombs at each other.

Zelenskyy seeks tougher sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the Irish Parliament, on Wednesday, appealed to the lawmakers to invoke tougher sanctions on Russia in order to force President Vladimir Putin to stop the war immediately. Notably, since the war began, he has addressed parliaments around the world, including the EU, United States, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, and the UK.

The Ukrainian President also said that the Russian forces have blocked all major seaports of the country. He said that Russia could not be called a civilised country as it has targeted hospitals, ambulances and common civilians. He urged the lawmakers of Ireland not to take a neutral stand on the ongoing war.

Russia faces intensified backlash after Bucha genocide

Greece, on Wednesday, joined other European Union countries like Germany, Denmark, Slovenia, France, others and several Western countries who have announced that they would expel Russian diplomats after the Bucha genocide. Earlier in the day, the Greek foreign ministry stated that authorities have asked 12 members of the Russian Federation diplomatic and consular missions to leave.

On Tuesday, Germany and France each announced approximately 75 expulsions. On the same day, countries like Italy, Spain, and Slovenia followed suit, with the European Union declaring a group of Russian officials working for its institutions "persona non grata." Several other governments have probed investigation into the alleged war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose stricter sanctions on Russia.