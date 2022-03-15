Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has witnessed mass-scale devastation since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war 20 days ago and still remains to be one of the most volatile areas of the raging conflict. The city that is closer to the Russian border has witnessed the largest amount of destruction. The latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network shows the aftermath of the incessant bombings by President Putin’s troops. With fire engulfing the whole area, the massive complex had crumbled down into rubbles. Massive bombs of the capacity of mass-scale destruction have been shelled in various residential areas of the region. Heavy explosions thundered across the city as the Russian offensive continued on Tuesday.



However, with the Russian troops unabashedly targeting Kharkiv with incessant shelling, the Ukrainian army with the support of the courageous civilians has been putting up stiff resistance against the Russian aggression. With an undeterred spirit to battle the Kremlin’s forces out, the civilians are enhancing the rescue operations by dousing the fire and dismantling the rubble of the destroyed buildings and residential complexes, to minimise the losses.

Kharkiv remains to be epicentre of Russian aggression as Moscow continues to devastate city

In the continuous on-ground reportage by Republic Media Network, several such visuals of civilians rescuing injured persons and clearing out debris have been shared earlier. As the ongoing conflict continues, the Russian army is now targeting schools, residential buildings and complexes. Buildings have been charred, institutions and historic places have been crumbled. Several innocent civilians, including children, lost their lives in the ongoing unprovoked warfare.

In the past 20 days, President Putin’s forces have been successful in seizing control of many geo-strategically pertinent cities, including port-city-Mariupol and Kherson that are closer to Russia-annexed Crimea. However, Kyiv had dismissed the claims and stated that Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight the Russian army. In their multi-pronged attack, the Russian Federation had thrust its forces at the Chernobyl nuclear plant by invading through the Belarus-Ukraine border. Furthermore, its attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant- Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant remains to be a constant threat to the entire world.

Fourth round of talks resume amid Russia's relentless bombardment

This comes in the backdrop of the fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, that had resumed via video conferencing on Tuesday. The talks are a continuation of Monday's negotiation, which reportedly went 'pretty well.' Both sides have borne massive losses in the battle and are attempting to resolve the matter through dialogue and negotiations.

