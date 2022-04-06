Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Accuses Western Media Of Complicity In Bucha Genocide

In the wake of the horrifying Bucha genocide, Kremlin on Wednesday accused Western media, predominantly those from United States, of complicity in the civilian massacre. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday said, "In the towns and villages of the Kyiv region, the Russian military delivered and distributed 450 tons of humanitarian assistance. While Bucha was controlled by the Russian armed forces, no civilians were harmed or were a victim of violence."

"Additionally, the Ukrainian forces were 24*7 shooting at the southern districts of the city, including residential areas. They were doing this continuously using large-caliber artillery tanks and multiple launch rocket systems. On March 31st, the Mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk in his video message had confirmed the Russian troops left the city and he had never mentioned that the Russian troops shot civilians," She said.

Furthering her argument, Zakharova went on to say, "Be quick to watch this video, before the video is deleted from YouTube and other US platforms that are accomplices to this criminal activity. I'm not joking, by disseminating fake publications and blocking truth and alternative viewpoints, investigative materials, and direct speeches they (the US) have become accomplices of this horrific tragedy that represents a crime of the Kyiv region."

"If it wasn't a direct command fromthe Kyiv region, that means these were independent activities of the forces that were no longer controlled by Zelenskyy. I accuse the Western media and primarily the US media, not only of disseminating fake stories and misinformation but alsi for being accomplices to the crime in Bucha. Your newspapers, your television, your reviewers are accomplices to this punitive operation, but i know this is not the first experience of this kind for you. A similar operation was seen by the world unfortunately on the European continent in October."

Bucha genocide

Earlier on Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, released the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city.

Several European countries like Slovenia, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and a few Western countries have earlier announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in their countries. Various other administrations, including India and China, have sought to probe into the alleged war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose stringent financial sanctions on Russia.