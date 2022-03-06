Russia's offensive against Ukraine continued for the 11th day on Sunday. After attacks in places like Kyiv and Kherson, the latest region to come under attack was Zhytomyr.

Republic Media Network has been covering the conflict from the war zones since the start of the war and has reached Zhytomyr, where bombings were witnessed recently.

Russia launches attack in Zhytomyr, Republic reports heavy destruction

Zhytomyr, as per sources, has come under the radar of the Russians. This was evident through the aerial airstrikes that took place inside a school two days ago. The attack had taken place at 8.30 AM.

In the visuals, one could see rooms completely damaged and windowpanes were broken. The ceilings were seen almost fully collapsed. Destruction was also seen in the rooms where the children's clothes and other belongings were kept.

The Ukraine Army has confirmed that the airstrike was carried out by three Sukhoi fighter jets, that took from Belarus airfields. As per sources, it has emerged that several of the injured have been taken to the hospital. No kids were present, and the attack was before the school began.

There were emotional scenes as people came, and the school was considered one of the best in the region.

The ground floor was damaged, the floor above too was damaged, a multi-storeyed under-construction building too was destroyed.

Such devastations have been seen in almost every place in the district of Zhytomyr. Bombings took place at two other places nearby.

As per sources, after this bombing, there was a bombing at a maternity ward of a hospital. One could see the cathedral nearby being attacked. The Ukrainian Army shared that the religious places and also the civilian buildings in the state had come under attack.

This was the first place that was attacked after the Sukhoi took off. 10 houses were bombed, and that led to casualties and causing injuries.

Zhytomyr was not very far away from Kyiv, just 50-60 miles away, becoming the area of conflict in the war, opening up access to the Russian Army. The troops, as per intelligence reports, are proceeding from this place. The Russians are launching attacks to put pressure on the Ukrainian government, with a motive to see them succumb to pressure.