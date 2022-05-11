Ukraine Military Chief Seeks Closure Of Airspace As Russian Planes Wreak Havoc In Donetsk

As the Russia Ukraine war entered its 76th day with no signs of cessation in sight, Republic on Tuesday reported from the Northern part of Donetsk. Despite Donetsk being occupied by Russia, the Ukrainian military informed that its soldiers are still holding the frontline. Furthermore, the military has informed that the city was currently under continuous bombardment from the attacking Russian troops.

Republic on Tuesday reported just 6km away from the Russian occupied city of Donetsk which was facing continuous bombardment from Russian forces. Speaking exclusively to the Republic, the Chief of the military administration in Avdiivka, Vitaliy Barabash said that the Ukrainian soldiers were still holding on the frontline. Furthermore, he stated that it was significant for the country to close its airspace to avoid further aerial bombardment.

“The situation is hard. We are 6km away from Donetsk. The soldiers are still holding the frontline. But we need to close the sky to avoid bombardment,” the Chief of the military administration in Avdiivka, Vitaliy Barabash told Republic while speaking about the war situation in the area.

Speaking about the need to defend the frontline, he said, “We are fighting for our land. Even people who came from Western Europe know that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and would go to Europe. So, you need to protect the land, there is no other way.” Barabash added that several thousand were coming into the city for humanitarian purposes. “Can’t name the exact number of people coming in for humanitarian purposes for safety reasons but approximately several thousand come in daily,” he said.

Last 75 days were just the active phase of the war: Ukrainian military chief

Furthermore, the military chief went on to add that the war has been going on for a long time. He added that a definitive end to the war is not yet in sight. “War is lasting for eight years by now, 75 days is just the active phase of the war,” he said. Barabash claimed that the Russian troops were targeting the city of Avdiivka as they did in Mariupol. “Russian army doing the same in Avdiivka, what they did in Mariupol. They want to encircle the city and destroy it,” the military chief told Republic. The Ukrainian military had earlier said that Moscow was currently focusing on destroying infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine as it continues aerial bombardment of cities.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD