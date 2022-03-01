Ukraine-Russia War: Missile Attacking Kyiv's TV Tower Caught On Multiple Cameras; Watch

Amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine, an explosion was witnessed in capital city Kyiv on Tuesday. The visuals of the explosion caught on camera, shows a cruise missile moving towards the TV tower in Dorogozhychi at full speed and striking the building, with a massive explosion and a deafening sound. Thereafter, thick clouds of black smoke can be seen emerging from the explosion site amid air raid sirens resounding, reminding residents to head to the nearest shelter.

The explosion comes minutes after Russia had told the residents of the Ukrainian capital living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate. The Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian Intel, Military Relay Facilities in Kyiv, as per the state-owned media.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister seeks International support

Amid ongoing attacks of Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to his official Twitter handle, and said," Following barbaric attacks on our cities and the murder of 16 Ukrainian children, I call on all states and international organizations to join Ukraine in deputizing the world: ending Putin’s influence in politics, diplomacy, business, sports, culture, research & other spheres."

Following barbaric attacks on our cities and the murder of 16 Ukrainian children, I call on all states and international organizations to join Ukraine in deputinizing the world: ending Putin’s influence in politics, diplomacy, business, sports, culture, research & other spheres. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

Earlier, Ukraine had claimed that Russia is using vacuum bombs against it. Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a vacuum bomb, also known as thermobaric weapons, in the ongoing offensive. The deadly weapon is a two-stage munition that sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. The blast wave produced by the bomb is significantly longer in duration as compared to a conventional explosive, and is also capable of vaporising human bodies.

The alleged usage of vacuum bombs comes as the Russian nuclear triad has already taken up 'standby alert duty' with a reinforced staff. The Ministry of Defence of Russia informed that Russia’s strategic missile command of Northern and Pacific Fleets had begun combat duty with reinforced staff.