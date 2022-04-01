Ukraine Strikes Back, Blows Up Belgorod Oil Depot On Russian Soil As Kremlin Seethes

In what could be the first counter-attack by Ukraine on Russian soil, the Governor of Belgorod claimed that Kyiv had struck an oil depot in the Russian border region. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Russian territory on early Friday morning and striking an oil depot. Dramatic visuals emerged from the site which showed the oil depot up in flames, with smoke billowing from the installation.

Taking to Telegram, the Governor shared details of the attack saying that the depot, a facility run by Russian energy giant Rosneft, was set ablaze. The incident, which took place about 35 kilometres (21 miles) from the border, left two people injured.

"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude", the Governor wrote on the messaging app.

#BREAKING | Second explosion heard in Russian city of Belgorod as war continues



Russia threatens attack could 'hamper' talks

Issuing their first response to the attack, Kremlin has asserted that the attack could 'hamper' talks with Ukraine. "A fire at an oil depot in Belgorod does not create conditions comfortable for the continuation of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," press secretary for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, was quoted as saying by RT.

Delegations of Russia and Ukraine had held the sixth round of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 29. After the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia had received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine and added that Moscow had vowed to decrease attacks on the war-torn country.

According to Russian news agency TASS, an evacuation of nearly 1.2 thousand people was carried out from nearby houses near the oil depot burning in Belgorod. Traffic was also blocked along Konstantin Zaslonov Street in Belgorod, which is located next to the burning oil depot, Mayor Anton Ivanov said on his Telegram channel. So far, half of the eight tanks burning at the oil depot in Belgorod have been extinguished.