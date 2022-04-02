Ukraine War: Chechen Troops Seen Aiding Pro-Russian Forces In Luhansk's Rubizhne; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, special fighting forces from the Chechen Republic have been aiding pro-Russian forces in expanding their advancements in Ukraine. The latest set of visuals accessed by Republic Media Network from embattled Luhansk's Rubizhne region depicts the involvement of the Chechen troops in aiding Moscow’s mission. In the video, Chechen troops were spotted aiding pro-Russian forces in Rubizhne amid a fierce battle.

As the war entered its 38th day, the high involvement of mercenaries, who are fighting from both sides, is being witnessed. The unabated Russian invasion continues even as both sides continue to mull over negotiations during simultaneous peace talks.

Chechen fighters continue to aid Putin's forces

Luhansk is a part of Ukraine's Donbass region. Notably, Russia's official recognition of Donestk and Luhansk preceded Moscow's full-scale invasion and is seen as a major reason that led to the war.

Rebel forces in Luhansk, along with Chechen forces have been fighting in tandem against the Ukrainian Army. Several reports claim that the Chechen fighters have taken up arms in different regions and are backing the Russian aggression. Their presence has been confirmed in Luhansk, Mariupol and Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Chechen Prime Minister Ramzán Kadyrov had previously confirmed that more than 10,000 Chechen soldiers have been actively participating in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the West extending the supply of weaponry and arsenal to Ukraine to retaliate against Putin’s attacking forces, Russia has been carving various strategies to minimise war losses and maximising devastation.

Experts cite changes in Russia's war strategy

Presently, it is being speculated that the Russian Forces are now shifting their focus on seizing Donbass and the Crimea region. Experts are deliberating that Russian forces are now focusing on capturing the eastern cities of Ukraine, near their border. Their focus can also be seen dwindling on the southern cities, majorly the port cities in the Black Sea, including Mariupol. Moscow is now prioritising building a land corridor connecting Kherson with the annexed Crimea region to dominate its presence in the Black Sea and seize control over Ukraine’s trade, experts have alluded.

The speculations were further ignited by the Ukrainian Military chief a day ago, as he claimed that the Kremlin is plotting to separate Kherson (third-largest city) from Ukraine. The Ukrainian General Staff on Friday alleged that Russia is attempting to set up military-civilian administration and is preparing to create a 'Kherson Peoples Republic' to monitor Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Kherson is just a stone's throw away from Russia-controlled Crimea.

(Image: AP)