Ukrainian President Zelensky Releases Video From Kyiv, Says 'we Are Going To Win'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday released a video from the country's capital Kyiv as Russia continued its onslaught. According to Nexta TV, the Ukrainian President welcomed spring in Kyiv as his country continues to counter the Russian invasion.

Moreover, he also assured people that he was still present in Kyiv and exuded confidence about Ukraine's victory against Russia. This also comes a day after the third round of talks were held between Russia and Ukraine, but did not yield any concrete results.

“It’s started snowing. So much for spring! This spring is sad - just like the war. But everything’s fine, we are going to win,” said Zelensky in the video

In another development, Zelensky also dropped a major hint pertaining to Russia's demand on annexed Crimea. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian President remarked that the compromise will be discussed including the other demand of recognising Donbass and Luhansk as independent regions.

Ukraine seeks direct talks between Zelensky and Putin

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wants direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. He said that direct talks between the leaders were necessary as Kyiv is aware that Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow. The statement came after the third round of peace talks were held between Ukraine and Russia in Belarus which also failed.

"We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now," he said

On the other hand, Kuleba is also set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10. CNN reported that Dmytro Kuleba expressed that he was willing to hold talks with anyone with an aim to establish peace between the two countries. Though the third round of talks failed, the focus between the two sides remained on ceasefire and security guarantees.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President openly attacked the West and expressed that he 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. Moreover, he also slammed the West over its promises to help Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and the supply of fighter jets. However, Zelensky stated that none of the promises were fulfilled.

"While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those, who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates