Amid the relentless war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday delved into the different aspects of the ongoing invasion by the Russian armed forces. In a super exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, the Ukrainian President informed that the city of Kharkiv has been blocked from two directions but the situation is still under control. "There is constant combat in the city but we are holding our positions and not taking any step back," he added.

When asked about the control of Ukraine's southern ports, President Zelenskyy said that ports in Odessa and Mariupol have been occupied by the invaders and nobody is able to use them because of constant combat operations.

"Even before the war, Russia had been constantly blocking the coastline of the Black Sea and their troops were also conducting joint exercises. They were blocking the commercial routes as well in order to demonstrate who is the one who takes decisions in this region. They were blocking our territories and, of course, we clearly understand what was the objective for that," he added.

Ukraine vows to keep fighting to regain captured cities from invaders

The Ukrainian President also alleged that Moscow wanted Kyiv to stop exports of agricultural products. "When we didn't have the war they still did that. What is currently happening is wrong and we have lost a lot of elected leaders as well as mayors," Zelenskyy claimed. Furthermore, he outlined that Ukraine will keep fighting to regain all those cities that are under Russian occupation.

It is significant to mention here that the Arnab Goswami-Volodymyr Zelenskyy interview comes on the same day the UN General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. The move is initiated by the US after harrowing images emerged of corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce."

Watch the full Zelenskyy interview here:

(Image: Republic)