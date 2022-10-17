Anti-India Lobby Targets Indian Community In US; Hindu Groups Labelled 'RSS Offshoots'

In another instance of growing Hinduphobia, a hate campaign was launched against Hindu groups in the United States. Teaneck Democratic Municipal committee, a Democratic Party unit in New Jersey, passed a resolution categorising several Hindu groups as extremist hate groups and offshoots of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The resolution urged the administration to designate several US-based Hindu organizations like the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) and SEWA International as “domestic branches” of the “foreign hate groups”.

“Hindu nationalist organizations have infiltrated all levels of politics and were highly effective in blocking U.S. House Resolution 417 which was a congressional attempt to warn against the Hindu nationalist movement,” TDMC said, as per the press release. “Now, most local American elected officials remain unaware and unprepared to deal with the Hindu extremists.”

TDMC member Daniel Rosenblum, who voted for the resolution, told IAMC that "Americans need to understand that the RSS’s roots stem from the same place as Italian fascism and German Nazism"

The resolution has sent shockwaves in the Hindu American community in the wake of anti-Hindu attacks in the South Richmond Hills (New York), Plano (Texas) and Fremont (California).

In Plano, a Mexican American woman physically attacked three Hindu American women and hurled racist slurs like "You are ruining America' and 'You Indians are f***ing everywhere, I hate you f***ing Indians".

Whereas, in Gremonth, another Hindu American was confronted by a fellow Hindu American, calling him a "dirty Hindu" and "cow urine drinker" and spat twice on him. Similarly in Richmond Hill, a statue of Gandhi was vandalized in front of a Hindu Temple.

Indian community fights back hate campaign in US

Meanwhile, standing for themselves, "Stop bigotry against Hindu Americans" hoardings have been put up at multiple locations. Democrat US Congressman Josh Gottheimer, and New Jersey Senators Vin Gopal and Loretta Weinberg (retired), NJ State Democratic Party, Teaneck City Council and Republican Congressional Candidate Pallotta have condemned and disassociated themselves from the resolution.

Hinduphobia on rise: Study

A Rutgers University research, that studied the hate patterns in social media and messaging platforms, stated that Hinduphobia is on the rise. It said, "The weaponization of Hinduphobia for facially political aims in the real world poses a tangible threat to ratchet anti-Hindu violence.."

"Islamist extremist and white supremacist communities regularly disseminate genocidal and violent propaganda and memes against Hindus," the report added,