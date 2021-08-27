Kabul Airport Blasts: US President Vows To Retaliate Against ISIS-K, Evacuations Continue

In major developments after the Kabul Airport attack, US President Joe Biden has vowed to retaliate against the ISIS-K for their blasts in Kabul Airport. The suicide blast followed by gunfire on Thursday claimed the lives of at least 95 Afghans and 13 US Army personnel. Meanwhile, President Biden has also ordered to continue evacuation amidst the surmounting chaos and terror in the Afghanistan capital. Check out Republic TV's global coverage below:

Republic TV had connected with special correspondent Joe Noser from Tennessee to gather updates on the situation. As per his report, the US has decided to continue the extraction of Americans and asylum seekers until August 31. On Thursday, the US had successfully evacuated people from Kabul despite the 'fluid on-ground security situation.' Meanwhile, the US administration and the allies' intelligence services have sent out another set of imminent threat alerts in Kabul on Friday.

As far as updates about the US response to the double attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul are concerned, President Biden has pledged to launch a retaliatory strike. However, the move by the US military forces is "quite unsure." The plan and execution could only be possible after the US intelligence is provided with the "actual ISIS-K targets" in Afghanistan.

Evacuation process "highly unlikely" after August 31 deadline

As per insider details from Republic sources about the evacuation process, the US government has decided to stick to the August 31 deadline as of now. Following the stalled evacuation-centered negotiations between Taliban and the CIA Director William J Burns, the extension now seems "highly unlikely."

The decision is also fuelled by the premature withdrawals of coalition partners like France and Spain. However, even if there is room for an extension that will only be determined after the complete withdrawal of evacuation aids on August 31.

Meanwhile, there is widespread introspection going on in the US administration about the slightest chance of mismanagement in terms of the hasty withdrawal of Foreign Defence Forces from Afghanistan. However, amidst global pressure and self-realisations, the US is currently focused on getting their nationals, Afghans and citizens of Allies out of the war-torn country.

