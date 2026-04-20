US Seize Iranian Ship TOUSKA, Blow Hole In Engine Room For Trying To 'Breach' Strait of Hormuz Naval Blockade

Tehran: US President Donald Trump has claimed that US troops seized a Iranian-flagged ship named ‘Touska’ for trying to violate the naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

In a post on Truth Social, the President said, “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them."

The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE gave TOUSKA a “fair warning to stop” in the Gulf of Oman but the Iranian crew refused to listen, Trump claimed.

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"So our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!” he added.

