Apple App Store Awards 2021: Tops apps and games for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Toca Life World, from Toca Boca emerged as the iPhone App of the Year
LumaFusion, from LumaTouch is your iPad App of the Year
Craft, from Luki Labs Limited bagged the top position for the Mac App of the Year
“League of Legends: Wild Rift,” from Riot Games is the iPhone Game of the Year
“MARVEL Future Revolution,” from Netmarble Corporation is the most played on iPad
“Myst,” from Cyan emerged as the game of the year for Mac users
Carrot Weather, from Grailr emerged at the top as Apple Watch App of the Year
