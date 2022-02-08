With the clock ticking for assembly elections in Punjab, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke to Republic on Tuesday. A former long-time member of Congress, Captain denounced the party's choice of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Ministerial face for the state. Claiming to know Channi very well, Captain said that he is involved in illegal sand mining.

"10 crore that has been recovered from his family- his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. Where did the money come from?" Captain asked, adding, "The sad part is that Honey has said that not all the money is from illegal sand mining, some of it is also from favorable transfers and postings."

'Sidhu, Channi, Randhawa all of them want ticket, but only capable is Jakhar'

Recollecting old times, Amarinder Singh underlined how Channi, Sidhu, Randhawa were every now and then headed to Delhi while he was the CM. "The idea was to conspire against me- keep doing that now if it helps Punjab. Now, I have resigned and I would like to say that since the time I have resigned the Punjab Congress is in total tatters."

When confronted with Rahul Gandhi's 'Punjab Congress full of gems' comment, Captain said, "He just keeps talking this way. The only person capable and worthy of being the CM face is Sunil Jakhar."

'Sidhu is crazy, told Sonia Ji not to include him in the party'

Taking the case of arch-rival Sidhu, Amarinder Singh recalled the time when Sonia Gandhi asked him if the cricketer-turned-batsman should be included in the party. "I told her, he is a Patiala boy but I haven't met him for a long time. I will meet him and let you know. So I ringed him and offered to meet. Lunch was fixed in Imperial Delhi," the former Punjab CM further recalled.

Narrating the events of that day, Amarinder Singh said, "He (Sidhu) told me that I won't eat in the dining room, so I requested the hotel staff and they got our food to the room. In the room, he took out a bottle and kept it right in front of me. I asked him what it was, and he replied I don't talk without drinking."

"Then we began talking. He told me that he meditates for 6 hours, I asked him how and he replied- '6 hours in the morning, 6 hours at night. 2 hours I meditate and 1 hour I speak to God. Just like we are talking right now, about the economy of India, how is the world going," the former Punjab CM further said, adding that he went back and told Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu was crazy and to keep him away from the party.

"However, he was made the President of the party in 3 months," a shocked Captain said. After quitting Congress, the former CM established his own party under the name- Punjab Lok Congress. The party is fighting in alliance with the BJP in the Punjab elections, which is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.