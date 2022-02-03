Punjab Elections: BJP Rally Allegedly Attacked By Congress Workers In Pathankot; 4 Injured

In a shocking incident of political violence in election-bound Punjab, a BJP rally was attacked allegedly by Congress workers in Pathankot on Wednesday.

Former Councilor Vijay Chunni had organized a BJP election rally in front of Daulatpur Sri Ram Sharanam Mandir at Ward no. 19 when 35 to 40 miscreants, allegedly from the Congress attacked them with rods and sharp elements. Four BJP workers sustained injuries in the attack and were shifted to the hospital.

Visuals from the incident showed miscreants vandalizing property and flinging chairs amid loud calls by the BJP workers asking them to stop.

After receiving the information, BJP candidate from Pathankot and Punjab party president Ashwani Sharma reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Ashwani Sharma warned that hooliganism would not be tolerated in the city.

Sharma was scheduled to address the rally which was marred by ruckus before violence broke out. He said the attack reflected the failure of the police and the administration in maintaining law and order in the city.

"In a democracy, every party has the right to hold a rally. But the way these hooligans ganged up on our workers and attacked them it shows that the administration has failed in maintaining law and ordered in the state."

#Pathankot: Injured BJP workers in Ashwani Sharma's Election Rally admitted in hospital, they got stitches on head. pic.twitter.com/Sk4X1j1hkJ — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) February 2, 2022

Without naming anyone, Sharma said that it could be a conspiracy by another political party. This is the first incident of violence reported in Punjab which goes to polls on February 14 to elect 117 members of its legislative assembly.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab and is pitted against the Aam Aadmi Party, the SAD-BSP and the BJP that has joined hands with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).