UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Delhi On January 17; Allies' Seats Likely To Be Decided

In a massive scoop from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Republic Media Network on Sunday learnt that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be heading to Delhi on January 17. The CM while in the national capital will be holding meetings with the allies like the Nishad party and Apna Dal to come to finality as far as seat sharing is concerned, sources informed the channel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the party has already released its first list that comprises candidates for 105 seats. In the first list released, of the 105 seats, the party had come out victorious in 83 of them in 2017. The winning MLAs from 63 of these seats have been retained, with the remaining 20 new faces. CM Yogi and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya featured in the list.

Candidates for the other 296 seats in UP's 403-member Assembly will be announced later, most probably after discussion with the allies.

BJP challenges Congress, SP & BSP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday put out an open challenge for opposing parties. Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP urged 'Bua' (Mayawati) of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) of Samajwadi Party (SP) and 'Mrs Vadra' (Priyanka Gandhi) of Congress to reveal the constituencies they were fighting from in the Assembly elections that are scheduled to be conducted in the state in seven phases from February 10- March 7.

Reiterating that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be fighting from Gorakhpur, the party through a graphic stated, "After 18 years, a Chief Minister is fighting elections. The Chief Ministers of SP-BSP because of fear and superstition did not even visit Noida, let alone fight the elections. For them, their clan is Uttar Pradesh, and for us, Uttar Pradesh is our clan."

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.